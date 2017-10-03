“Apple Inc.’s iPhone X appears to be winning over more consumers than the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus,” Annie Palmer reports for TheStreet. “That’s according to new data from RBC Capital Markets, which surveyed more than 4,000 people interested in buying an iPhone and found that 28% of respondents said they plan on purchasing the iPhone X. By comparison, about 17% said they want to buy an iPhone 8, while 20% intend on purchasing an iPhone 8 Plus.”

“‘Our survey helps confirm our thesis that the rich feature set and differentiated design of the iPhone X will enable a mix shift toward it despite its significant price premium,’ RBC analyst Amit Daryanani wrote in a note to clients on Monday,” Palmer reports. “Wall Street has been growing increasingly concerned that consumers aren’t buying the iPhone 8, in favor of waiting for the iPhone X.”

“Consumers in the survey said that they’re most excited about the iPhone X’s wireless charging features. This is somewhat perplexing because the iPhone 8/8 Plus also have wireless charging, Daryanani noted,” Palmer reports. “Other iPhone X features that responded said they were interested in were facial recognition, the phone’s edge-to-edge screen design and its augmented reality/virtual reality capabilities.”

