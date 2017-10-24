“Localytics examined over 70 million iOS devices to determine what percentage of iPhone 8’s are in use and compared this to previous iPhones a month after they were launched,” Chuck Jones writes for Forbes. “8’s usage trails the previous three new iPhone launches (and probably pretty much all of them). However, what needs to be taken into account is that these are percentages and not the number of devices in use.”

Jones writes, “Localytics provided first weekend percentages so when the first month is compared the growth was: iPhone 6 grew from 2.3% in use to 7.0% usage or a growth ratio of 3.0x; iPhone 6s grew from 1.3% to 4.3% usage or a ratio of 3.3x; iPhone 7 grew from 1.2% to 5.1% usage or a ratio of 4.3x; iPhone 8 grew from 0.7% to 2.4% usage or a ratio of 3.4x.”

“So it appears that the iPhone 8’s demand has actually been fairly consistent for the first month and pretty much in-line with previous iPhone launches,” Jones writes. “And this is in the face of the iPhone X’s upcoming launch.”

MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are the best pair of smartphones on the market right now, so of course demand is healthy.

