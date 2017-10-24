Jones writes, “Localytics provided first weekend percentages so when the first month is compared the growth was: iPhone 6 grew from 2.3% in use to 7.0% usage or a growth ratio of 3.0x; iPhone 6s grew from 1.3% to 4.3% usage or a ratio of 3.3x; iPhone 7 grew from 1.2% to 5.1% usage or a ratio of 4.3x; iPhone 8 grew from 0.7% to 2.4% usage or a ratio of 3.4x.”
“So it appears that the iPhone 8’s demand has actually been fairly consistent for the first month and pretty much in-line with previous iPhone launches,” Jones writes. “And this is in the face of the iPhone X’s upcoming launch.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple’s iPhone 8 and 8 Plus are the best pair of smartphones on the market right now, so of course demand is healthy.
SEE ALSO:
Ars Technica reviews Apple’s iPhone 8 and 8 Plus: Great phones, but who are they for? – September 28, 2017
Apple’s iPhone X kills iPhone 8 and exposes Cook & Co.’s risky gamble – September 26, 2017
Positive reviews for Apple’s iPhone 8/Plus and iOS 11 bode well for the iPhone X – September 19, 2017
Wired reviews Apple’s iPhone 8 and 8 Plus: Virtually perfect phones – and yet already obsolete – September 19, 2017
Associated Press reviews iPhone 8/Plus: Like flying in coach versus first class iPhone X – September 19, 2017
USA Today’s Baig reviews iPhone 8/Plus: Excellent iPhones overshadowed by iPhone X – September 19, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic chip is by far the highest-performing system on the market; totally destroys Android phones – September 19, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic chip in iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and iPhone X leaves Android phones choking in the dust – September 18, 2017
The inside story of Apple’s amazing A11 Bionic chip – September 18, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic obliterates top chips from Qualcomm, Samsung and Huawei – September 18, 2017
Apple accelerates mobile processor dominance with A11 Bionic; benchmarks faster than 13-inch MacBook Pro – September 15, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic chip in iPhone X and iPhone 8/Plus on par with 2017 MacBook Pro – September 14, 2017