Horace Dediu writes for Asymco, “The [ linked ] interview was conducted October 17 with Carlos Morales, Editor en Jefe, Forbes Digital (Mexico). The source questions and my answers in English are below.”

Q: How can we read the fact that the new iPhone lineup raised so little noise? There was no massive lines outside the Apple Stores and people demonstrated almost zero interest in the new models compared with the hype motivated by the iPhone 7.

A: I don’t know about you but I don’t like waiting in lines. I don’t think Apple considers waiting in lines to be a good user experience for its customers. Over the years Apple has been able to improve availability and online orders so that lines can be eliminated. I suggest a better way to gauge interest in new models and that would be to look at sales. Sales seem to be going up even as lines have been going down.

Q: What’s the outlook for the the iPhone 8 vs the iPhone 7 and the iPhone X?

A: The iPhone 8 is likely to be the best selling model over the next 12 months. The iPhone X will be the best seller in the first quarter but I expect it will come second during the following quarters. The iPhone 7 will end up 3rd.

