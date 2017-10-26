Q: How can we read the fact that the new iPhone lineup raised so little noise? There was no massive lines outside the Apple Stores and people demonstrated almost zero interest in the new models compared with the hype motivated by the iPhone 7.
A: I don’t know about you but I don’t like waiting in lines. I don’t think Apple considers waiting in lines to be a good user experience for its customers. Over the years Apple has been able to improve availability and online orders so that lines can be eliminated. I suggest a better way to gauge interest in new models and that would be to look at sales. Sales seem to be going up even as lines have been going down.
Q: What’s the outlook for the the iPhone 8 vs the iPhone 7 and the iPhone X?
A: The iPhone 8 is likely to be the best selling model over the next 12 months. The iPhone X will be the best seller in the first quarter but I expect it will come second during the following quarters. The iPhone 7 will end up 3rd.
Much more in the full article – recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yup.
Again, let’s allow the entire iPhone family to be on the market, around the world, for some time before we judge the iPhone mix… Some people will (think they) want the Home button and Touch ID. Many millions worldwide will be swayed by iPhone 8/Plus’ lower prices and promotions relative to iPhone X. Apple is usually close to dead on with pricing. Promotions are another variable. This one is tricky, but we wouldn’t bet against Apple on this. — MacDailyNews, September 26, 2017
SEE ALSO:
WSJ: Apple’s iPhone 8 posts weak initial sales, pressuring iPhone X – October 26, 2017
First month of iPhone 8/Plus adoption shows Apple’s latest iPhones are actually selling well – October 24, 2017
Why is anyone surprised by poor iPhone 8 sales? – October 23, 2017
Apple stock drops after Rogers CEO says iPhone 8/Plus demand ‘anemic’ – October 19, 2017
Jim Cramer: The action in Apple’s stock is a lesson on buying into weakness – October 17, 2017
Analyst: Apple’s iPhone 7 is outselling iPhone 8 – October 16, 2017
More people want Apple’s most expensive iPhone X than iPhone 8 or 8 Plus – October 3, 2017
Ars Technica reviews Apple’s iPhone 8 and 8 Plus: Great phones, but who are they for? – September 28, 2017
Apple’s iPhone X kills iPhone 8 and exposes Cook & Co.’s risky gamble – September 26, 2017
Positive reviews for Apple’s iPhone 8/Plus and iOS 11 bode well for the iPhone X – September 19, 2017
Wired reviews Apple’s iPhone 8 and 8 Plus: Virtually perfect phones – and yet already obsolete – September 19, 2017
Associated Press reviews iPhone 8/Plus: Like flying in coach versus first class iPhone X – September 19, 2017
USA Today’s Baig reviews iPhone 8/Plus: Excellent iPhones overshadowed by iPhone X – September 19, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic chip is by far the highest-performing system on the market; totally destroys Android phones – September 19, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic chip in iPhone 8, 8 Plus, and iPhone X leaves Android phones choking in the dust – September 18, 2017
The inside story of Apple’s amazing A11 Bionic chip – September 18, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic obliterates top chips from Qualcomm, Samsung and Huawei – September 18, 2017
Apple accelerates mobile processor dominance with A11 Bionic; benchmarks faster than 13-inch MacBook Pro – September 15, 2017
Apple’s A11 Bionic chip in iPhone X and iPhone 8/Plus on par with 2017 MacBook Pro – September 14, 2017