“Apple’s iconic offline stores in India is still far away, with the company first planning to set up its own online store by this year piggy-riding on the fact that local manufacturers can have a direct online presence in the country,” Writankar Mukherjee reports for The Economic Times.

“Apple will initially start its online store by selling iPhone SE which will be manufactured in India and the product portfolio will be expanded as it grows the local production to other models,” Mukherjee reports. “Two senior industry officials said Apple’s online store plans does not require foreign direct investment (FDI) approval in retail since the government allows companies to directly sell online models manufactured locally. The company plans to start assembling of iPhones in Bengaluru by June.”

‘It may also sell some accessories which will be sourced from India,” Mukherjee reports. “Instead, Apple plans to differentiate its online store in India from marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart by offering value-added services such as laser engraving to personalise the handset, sell models or variants which are exclusive such as a dedicated model, colour option or storage space, the executive said.”

