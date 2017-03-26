“Although the Finance Ministry has prima facie rejected the demands of the US-based technology major, senior executives of the company met an inter-ministerial group recently to deliberate upon the issue,” PTI reports. “The group discussed at length the demands of the company, sources said, adding that the government is trying to find ways through which certain support measures could be extended to the American firm.”
“Sources also said the company is asking for concessions as it wants to bring in its supply chain or component makers to the country as Apple cannot source inputs locally. The company also wants duty exemptions on the products to be bought from special economic zones,” PTI reports. “Apple has also sought relaxations for consumables for smartphone manufacturing and service or repair for 15 years. In January, Apple had indicated to the government that it is ready with a blueprint to begin manufacturing iPhones in India, but wants fiscal concessions, including customs duty waiver on import of components.
MacDailyNews Take: Movement.
As we quoted Yogi Berra last week: It ain’t over ’til it’s over.
