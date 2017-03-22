“In a communication to the government, the Cupertino-based technology major has asked for incentives from the Department of Revenue and Department of Electronics and Information Technology (DeITy),” PTI reports. “Besides exemption from the Customs duty on imports of components and equipment for 15 years, Apple wants relaxation in the mandated 30 percent local sourcing of components.
PTI reports, “Apple had earlier indicated to the government that it is ready with a blueprint to begin manufacturing iPhones in India, but wants fiscal concessions, including Customs duty waiver on import of components.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take:
It ain’t over ’til it’s over. – Yogi Berra
