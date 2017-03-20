“Apple’s iPhone is by far its most important product. In Q1 2017, the handset generated $54 billion of the company’s $78 billion in revenue, sending shares soaring,” Daniel Howley reports for Yahoo Finance. “But if Apple is going to keep investors happy, iPhone sales need to continue growing. And with smartphone sales slowing in more mature markets like the US, Europe and China, the iPhone maker needs to redouble its efforts to gain a foothold in the world’s second-largest smartphone market by users: India.”

“The fastest growing smartphone market in the world, India offers a wealth of opportunity for Apple with millions of potential consumers available to the company,” Howley reports. “But the tech giant has to overcome some rather large hurdles to make a dent in the country’s overall smartphone landscape.”

“Apple’s best bet is to try to work with the Indian government to build its own stores in the country and continue marketing its products to consumers with more disposable income,” Howley reports. “[IDC Research’s Kiranjeet] Kaur also suggests offering easy and affordable payment plans, presenting a strong marketing campaign and extending channel reach will play a key role for Apple to expand in the country.”

Read more in the full article here.