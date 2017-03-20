“The fastest growing smartphone market in the world, India offers a wealth of opportunity for Apple with millions of potential consumers available to the company,” Howley reports. “But the tech giant has to overcome some rather large hurdles to make a dent in the country’s overall smartphone landscape.”
“Apple’s best bet is to try to work with the Indian government to build its own stores in the country and continue marketing its products to consumers with more disposable income,” Howley reports. “[IDC Research’s Kiranjeet] Kaur also suggests offering easy and affordable payment plans, presenting a strong marketing campaign and extending channel reach will play a key role for Apple to expand in the country.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple should also continue to work with India to allow the sale of Apple Certified Refurbished iPhones, iPads, and other Apple products:
India should approve Apple’s plan to sell Apple Certified refurbished iPhones in India. Not only would they be affordable to more consumers in India, Apple’s refurb’ed iPhones are easily better than competitors’ new phones! Why keep the Indian people shackled to inferior iPhone knockoffs when they could have the real thing? – MacDailyNews, May 25, 2016
SEE ALSO:
Apple again asks Indian government to allow sale of certified refurbished iPhones in India – February 6, 2017
Indian IT minister says Apple plans to make iPhones in Bengaluru – February 3, 2017
Apple nears deal to manufacture products in India – January 25, 2017
Apple is ready to make iPhones in India, for a price – January 20, 2017
India to consider Apple request for tax breaks and policy exemptions with ‘open mind’ – January 18, 2017
Apple is horse-trading mightily with India – January 4, 2017
India poised to reject manufacturing concessions for Apple – January 3, 2017
Apple doesn’t want India’s government to muddle iPhone’s look – December 29, 2016
Apple is discussing manufacturing in India, government officials say – December 20, 2016
Apple iPhone grabs first place in India with 66% of premium smartphone sales – November 29, 2016
Apple seeks government incentives to set up manufacturing unit in India – November 7, 2016
iPhone 7 and 7 Plus launch in India: Apple’s latest flagship gets record-breaking response – October 8, 2016