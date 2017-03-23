“Apple Inc. will soon start assembling iPhones in India for the first time, say government officials familiar with its plans, boosting the company’s chances of gaining a foothold in the fast-growing market,” Rajesh Roy and Newley Purnell report for The Wall Street Journal. “”

“Taiwanese contract manufacturer Wistron Corp. will likely start making iPhone 6 and 6S models here in the next four-to-six weeks at its plant in Bangalore, said an official of the southern state of Karnataka where the tech hub is located,” Roy and Purnell report. “It will add Apple’s cheapest iPhone model, the SE, to its assembly line in about three months, the official said.”

“Making the phones in India would allow Apple to lower prices by at least $100 as its import tariff bill comes down, said Faisal Kawoosa, an analyst at research firm CMR,” Roy and Purnell report. “Apple had sought tax concessions on the import of key components but the Indian government hasn’t yet “accepted most of the demands of the iPhone manufacturer,” Trade Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told lawmakers in a written submission to Parliament on Wednesday.”

