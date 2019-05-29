“According to a wide variety of analysts following Apple, the Trump Administration’s trade war with China and its Entity Listing of Huawei is maybe somewhat bad for the largest Android producer in China — and perhaps even for Android, given that it has now lost its second largest licensee globally — but it’s mostly just bad news for Apple, because both the state and people of China are going to respond by shunning Apple’s products,” Daniel Eran Dilger writes for AppleInsider. “That’s wrong, here’s why.”

“The initial problem for Apple is supposedly that patriotic P.R.C. citizens will revolt and hate on Apple. Between the carefully censored Weibo social media and reports from state newspapers, it appears that the people of China are all ready to pile up their iPhones and burn them. But there’s nothing new about reports of a Chinese boycott of Apple. Back in 2016, there was a supposed boycott of Apple related to a UN decision that year, the same year that Apple sold the most new iPhones ever,” Dilger writes. “While iPhone upgrades have dropped significantly over the last two quarters in China, sales of other Apple products have remained strong. That indicates that customers may be delaying upgrades of their phones as the economy slides sideways, but continue to invest in Apple’s premium brand when they buy new iPads or MacBooks, or make purchases from the App Store. If there were a real boycott of Apple, it wouldn’t just be having an effect on phones.”

