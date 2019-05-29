“Apple Inc on Wednesday publicly defended its App Store from mounting criticism over its treatment of rivals in a new blog post detailing its functions and guidelines,” Reuters reports. “Companies like music streaming leader Spotify Technology SA have criticized the iPhone maker’s practices, describing it as anti-competitive behavior in a complaint to the European Union’s antitrust regulators. Central to Spotify’s complaint is a 30% fee Apple charges content-based service providers to use Apple’s in-app purchase system (IAP).”

MacDailyNews Take: Spotify does not pay Apple 30%. That’s only for the first year of an annual subscription, Apple’s fee drops to 15 percent after year one.

“In a section called ‘Principles and Practices,’ Apple defended its practices, saying developers decide what they want to charge from a set of price tiers,” Reuters reports. “‘We only collect a commission from developers when a digital good or service is delivered through an app.'”

Reuters reports, “Earlier this month, the U.S. Supreme Court also gave a go-ahead to an antitrust lawsuit accusing Apple of forcing consumers to overpay for iPhone software applications, again related to its 30% commission on purchases.”

