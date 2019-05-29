Apple has launched a new App Store website which states, in part:
We created the App Store with two goals in mind: that it be a safe and trusted place for customers to discover and download apps, and a great business opportunity for all developers.
We take responsibility for ensuring that apps are held to a high standard for privacy, security, and content because nothing is more important than maintaining the trust of our users.
Today, the App Store is more vibrant and innovative than ever, offering equal opportunities to developers to deliver their apps and services across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and Apple Watch. We’re proud of the store we’ve built and the way we’ve built it.
Since the launch of the App Store, an entire industry has been built around app design and development, generating over 1,500,000 U.S. jobs and over 1,570,000 jobs across Europe.
We’re proud that, to date, developers have earned more than $120 billion worldwide from selling digital goods and services in apps distributed by the App Store.
84% of apps are free, and developers pay nothing to Apple.
Like any fair marketplace, developers decide what they want to charge from a set of price tiers. We only collect a commission from developers when a digital good or service is delivered through an app. Here are some of the ways developers commonly make money on the App Store.
A store that welcomes competition.
We believe competition makes everything better and results in the best apps for our customers.
MacDailyNews Take: Obviously a response to the ongoing litigation that claims, laughably, that Apple’s App Store has raised software prices.
Laughably, because nothing ever created has lowered software prices more across the board than Apple’s App Store.
