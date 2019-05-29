“This year at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple is widely expected to expand the program for bringing iPad apps to the Mac, a “multiyear” project it kicked off last year,” Dieter Bohn writes for The Verge. “The project is codenamed ‘Marzipan,’ and this year, we’ll see exactly how it’ll work for developers. It’s expected to be much more ambitious than what we’ve seen before, and we may discover that these apps, built with iOS’s UIKit framework instead of the traditional MacOS AppKit framework, can be much more elegant and Mac-like than they are right now.”
“I think Apple should do more than double down on these iPad-style apps on the Mac. I think Apple should go all in and make nearly all of its consumer Mac apps with the new UIKit / Marzipan frameworks, including Mail, Notes, Messages, FaceTime, Photos, Reminders, and Calendar,” Bohn writes. “Apple should just go for it, sooner rather than later, and ideally right now.”
“My reasoning is pretty simple: whether you think these apps should be the future of macOS development, they’re absolutely coming either way, and Apple should want to ensure that they’re great,” Bohn writes. “The surest way to improve iPad apps on the Mac is for Apple to force its own employees to use them and then fix them.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Again, we expect to see the quality of “Marzipan” apps is poised to drastically improve – and one way of getting even better is for Apple to go all in.
Related articles:
WWDC 2019 will usher in a whole new era for Apple – May 28, 2019
Apple’s Project Marzipan targeted to combine iPhone, iPad and Mac apps by 2021 – February 20, 2019
An enterprise take on Apple’s ‘Project Marzipan’ – January 11, 2019
Apple’s initial macOS Mojave Marzipan apps are ugly ducklings – September 25, 2018
Marzipan in Mojave: Porting developer iOS apps to macOS – June 13, 2018
iOS – macOS: What Apple’s ‘No’ actually means – June 11, 2018
Craig Federighi doesn’t see a touchscreen Mac in the future – June 6, 2018
Apple’s Craig Federighi details how iOS apps will run on Macs – June 5, 2018
How Apple might approach an ARM-based Mac – May 30, 2018
Will the 2019 Mac Pro be powered by an Apple ARM-based chip? – April 6, 2018
Project Marzipan: Can Apple succeed where Microsoft failed? – December 21, 2017
Apple is working to unite iOS and macOS; will they standardize their chip platform next? – December 21, 2017
Why Apple would want to unify iOS and Mac apps in 2018 – December 20, 2017
Apple to provide tool for developers build cross-platform apps that run on iOS and macOS in 2018 – December 20, 2017
The once and future OS for Apple – December 8, 2017
Apple, a semiconductor superpower in the making, looks to build their own ARM-based processors for Macs – September 29, 2017
On the future of Apple’s Macintosh – February 6, 2017
Apple’s Craig Federighi explains why there is no touchscreen Mac – November 1, 2016