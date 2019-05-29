“This year at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple is widely expected to expand the program for bringing iPad apps to the Mac, a “multiyear” project it kicked off last year,” Dieter Bohn writes for The Verge. “The project is codenamed ‘Marzipan,’ and this year, we’ll see exactly how it’ll work for developers. It’s expected to be much more ambitious than what we’ve seen before, and we may discover that these apps, built with iOS’s UIKit framework instead of the traditional MacOS AppKit framework, can be much more elegant and Mac-like than they are right now.”

“I think Apple should do more than double down on these iPad-style apps on the Mac. I think Apple should go all in and make nearly all of its consumer Mac apps with the new UIKit / Marzipan frameworks, including Mail, Notes, Messages, FaceTime, Photos, Reminders, and Calendar,” Bohn writes. “Apple should just go for it, sooner rather than later, and ideally right now.”

“My reasoning is pretty simple: whether you think these apps should be the future of macOS development, they’re absolutely coming either way, and Apple should want to ensure that they’re great,” Bohn writes. “The surest way to improve iPad apps on the Mac is for Apple to force its own employees to use them and then fix them.”

