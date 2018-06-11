“Instead of a Swiss Army Knife OS working on Mac, iPads, and iPhones, Apple just previewed a bridge that’s supposed to let iOS apps cross the OS chasm,” Jean-Louis Gassée writes for Monday Note. “One rumor died, replaced by speculation about Apple’s intentions for the iOS apps porting tool.”

“At Apple’s WWDC18 (its conference for app developers) held last week in San José, CA, Sr VP of Software Engineering Craig Federighi pounded the stage, Finally™ putting an end to the magnetic rumor of a hybrid iOS-macOS operating system: ‘No,'” Gassée writes. “Having closed one door, Federighi hastened to open a new one. Instead of an OS chimera, Apple’s software chief announced a bridge between the two related but incompatible software worlds.”

“As it turns out, last year’s Marzipan project rumors, which predicated exactly this state of affairs, were accurate,” Gassée writes. “The arrangement will benefit everyone: iOS developers will find new customers on the Mac, customers who pay multiples of $10 vs single digits for iOS apps; Mac users will be given a wider choice of apps; and Apple gets a livelier macOS store. That’s the idea, anyway. Some nuances may apply… iOS apps such as News, Stocks, and Home ported to macOS are nice, but, again, I don’t see a stampede of iOS apps crossing the bridge to macOS, not enough to move the Mac volume needle. This leaves us with two possibilities. Either the UIKit move is a titillating but unimportant sideshow, or it’s part of a larger hardware plan for the Mac.”

