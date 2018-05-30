“Recent reports suggest that Apple may be working on a hybrid Mac, one that has a touchscreen and also runs iOS apps,” John Martellaro writes for The Mac Observer. “An ARM-based Mac. Just how, exactly, would this work?”

“My theory on this is that we’re looking at a special purpose, light-duty MacBook for travel and possibly education,” Martellaro writes. “What isn’t likely, in the near term, is a wholesale migration of the Mac lineup from Intel to ARM.”

“macOS would be recompiled for ARM and run natively. Mac apps would, for starters, run in emulation mode,” Martellaro writes. “iOS apps would run in a subsystem, natively on ARM, with touchscreen support. This is how I think Apple would do it. If it seems like a stretch, just remember that, undoubtably, Apple has been running macOS on ARM for years now, just as it (secretly) ran Mac OS X on Intel for years before the demise of PowerPC Macs.”

Much more in the full article – recommended – here.