“With macOS Mojave, Apple introduced four apps that were previously only available on iOS: Stocks, News, Home and Voice Memos,” Guilherme Rambo writes for 9to5Mac. “During the presentation, speculation began on how these could be the iOS apps themselves, ported to the Mac with the rumored Marzipan project”

“At the end of the Keynote, Craig Federighi presented a sneak peek at a multi-phase project they’ve been working on. Without giving it any name, Craig explained that this project allows iOS apps to be ported to the Mac with minimal effort, that Apple used this for their News, Stocks and Voice Memos apps and that it would become available to third-party developers next year,” Rambo writes. “I decided to explore this project and see just how minimal an effort it would be to port an existing, real-world iOS app to the Mac.”

"First of all, I've been able to confirm that this project is (or was at some point) in fact called Marzipan internally. We shouldn't expect anyone at Apple to ever say this name publicly though," Rambo writes. "My app uses CoreAnimation very heavily, so I was curious to see how it would work on the Mac…"

