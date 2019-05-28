“We’re about a week away from Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference, the second-biggest date on Apple’s calendar after the annual introduction of new iPhones in the fall,” Jason Snell writes for Tom’s Guide. “This year’s event promises to be the most consequential one in more than a decade.”
“At WWDC, which kicks off this year on June 3, Apple is poised to announce a radical redefinition of what it means to use a Mac, opening the floodgates to Mac apps that were born on iOS,” Snell writes. “Old Mac apps will remain intact (for now), but make no mistake: this is the beginning of a shift from iOS and macOS as two separate platforms to Apple’s creation of a single, unified development platform for all of Apple’s devices.”
“There are lots of questions that probably won’t be addressed until 2020 at the earliest, like the possibility of a unified App Store across these platforms. (In the short term, it’s expected that iOS apps brought to the Mac will need to be purchased again in the Mac App Store),” Snell writes. “That’s the first big transition. Waiting in the wings is the second one, and it’s less clear when it will arrive: The Mac’s transition away from Intel to Apple-designed ARM processors. My gut feeling is that Apple doesn’t need to start two major transitions for the Mac simultaneously, which is why it’s more likely that the ARM transition will happen at next year’s WWDC than this year’s.”
Much more in the full article – recommended – here.
MacDailyNews Take: We expect to see the quality of “Marzipan” apps is poised to drastically improve.
Think code convergence (more so than today) with UI modifications per device. A unified underlying codebase for Intel, Apple A-series, and, in Apple’s labs, likely other chips, too (just in case). This would allow for a single App Store for Mac, iPhone, and iPad users that features a mix of apps: Some that are touch-only, some that are Mac-only, and some that are universal (can run on both traditional notebooks and desktops as well as on multi-touch computers like iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and – pretty please, Apple – Apple TV). Don’t be surprised to see Apple A-series-powered Macs, either.
— MacDailyNews Take, January 9, 2014
Come gather ’round people
Wherever you roam
And admit that the waters
Around you have grown
And accept it that soon
You’ll be drenched to the bone.
If your time to you
Is worth savin’
Then you better start swimmin’
Or you’ll sink like a stone
For the times they are a-changin’.
— Bob Dylan
Related articles:
Apple’s Project Marzipan targeted to combine iPhone, iPad and Mac apps by 2021 – February 20, 2019
An enterprise take on Apple’s ‘Project Marzipan’ – January 11, 2019
Apple’s initial macOS Mojave Marzipan apps are ugly ducklings – September 25, 2018
Marzipan in Mojave: Porting developer iOS apps to macOS – June 13, 2018
iOS – macOS: What Apple’s ‘No’ actually means – June 11, 2018
Craig Federighi doesn’t see a touchscreen Mac in the future – June 6, 2018
Apple’s Craig Federighi details how iOS apps will run on Macs – June 5, 2018
How Apple might approach an ARM-based Mac – May 30, 2018
Will the 2019 Mac Pro be powered by an Apple ARM-based chip? – April 6, 2018
Project Marzipan: Can Apple succeed where Microsoft failed? – December 21, 2017
Apple is working to unite iOS and macOS; will they standardize their chip platform next? – December 21, 2017
Why Apple would want to unify iOS and Mac apps in 2018 – December 20, 2017
Apple to provide tool for developers build cross-platform apps that run on iOS and macOS in 2018 – December 20, 2017
The once and future OS for Apple – December 8, 2017
Apple, a semiconductor superpower in the making, looks to build their own ARM-based processors for Macs – September 29, 2017
On the future of Apple’s Macintosh – February 6, 2017
Apple’s Craig Federighi explains why there is no touchscreen Mac – November 1, 2016