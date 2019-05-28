“We’re about a week away from Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference, the second-biggest date on Apple’s calendar after the annual introduction of new iPhones in the fall,” Jason Snell writes for Tom’s Guide. “This year’s event promises to be the most consequential one in more than a decade.”

“At WWDC, which kicks off this year on June 3, Apple is poised to announce a radical redefinition of what it means to use a Mac, opening the floodgates to Mac apps that were born on iOS,” Snell writes. “Old Mac apps will remain intact (for now), but make no mistake: this is the beginning of a shift from iOS and macOS as two separate platforms to Apple’s creation of a single, unified development platform for all of Apple’s devices.”

“There are lots of questions that probably won’t be addressed until 2020 at the earliest, like the possibility of a unified App Store across these platforms. (In the short term, it’s expected that iOS apps brought to the Mac will need to be purchased again in the Mac App Store),” Snell writes. “That’s the first big transition. Waiting in the wings is the second one, and it’s less clear when it will arrive: The Mac’s transition away from Intel to Apple-designed ARM processors. My gut feeling is that Apple doesn’t need to start two major transitions for the Mac simultaneously, which is why it’s more likely that the ARM transition will happen at next year’s WWDC than this year’s.”

Much more in the full article – recommended – here.