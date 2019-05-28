“Huawei Technologies Co. founder Ren Zhengfei struck a defiant tone in the face of U.S. sanctions that threaten his company’s very survival,” Bloomberg News reports. “In an interview with Bloomberg Television, the billionaire founder of China’s largest technology company conceded that Trump administration export curbs will cut into a two-year lead Huawei had painstakingly built over rivals like Ericsson AB and Nokia Oyj. But the company will either ramp up its own chip supply or find alternatives to keep its edge in smartphones and 5G.”

“Last week, Trump said Huawei could become part of a U.S-Chinese trade deal, stirring speculation it was a bargaining chip in sensitive negotiations,” Bloomberg News reports. “But Ren said he wasn’t a politician. ‘It’s a big joke,’ he scoffed. ‘How are we related to China-U.S. trade?'”

MacDailyNews Take: Just how much of Apple’s IP and trade dress have you and the goggle (typo and it’s staying) of iPhone/iOS knockoff peddlers stolen over the past decade plus? It’s incalculable and the sort of thing that’s obviously integral to a China-U.S. trade deal.

We are not in a trade war with China, that war was lost many years ago by the foolish, or incompetent, people who represented the U.S. Now we have a Trade Deficit of $500 Billion a year, with Intellectual Property Theft of another $300 Billion. We cannot let this continue! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 4, 2018

I ask Senator Chuck Schumer, why didn’t President Obama & the Democrats do something about Trade with China, including Theft of Intellectual Property etc.? They did NOTHING! With that being said, Chuck & I have long agreed on this issue! Fair Trade, plus, with China will happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 21, 2018

“If Trump calls, ‘I will ignore him, then to whom can he negotiate with? If he calls me, I may not answer. But he doesn’t have my number,'” Bloomberg News reports. “In fact, Ren pulled no punches in going after a man he labeled ‘a great president’ just months prior. ‘I see his tweets and think it’s laughable because they’re self-contradictory,’ he quipped. ‘How did he become a master of the art of the deal?'”

MacDailyNews Take: We’re not sure if that bit of, uh… diplomacy is a winning move in this game of chess.

“Ren said he would object to any such move against his American rival,” Bloomberg News reports. “‘That will not happen, first of all. And second of all, if that happens, I’ll be the first to protest,’ Ren said in the interview. ‘Apple is my teacher, it’s in the lead. As a student, why go against my teacher? Never.'”

MacDailyNews Take: Well, at least he knows and admits that he’s an iPhone knockoff peddler. That’s more than many of them, including the South Korean dishwasher maker, can manage to muster.

Read more in the full article here.