“U.S. officials said Monday they would grant a handful of temporary exceptions to an export blacklist against Huawei Technologies Co., giving some suppliers and customers of China’s telecom giant a 90-day reprieve from tough trade penalties,” John D. McKinnon, Dan Strumpf, and Yoko Kubota report for The Wall Street Journal. “In an order scheduled to be published on Wednesday, the Commerce Department said it would grant a temporary license for U.S. exports to Huawei and dozens of its affiliates.”
“The reprieve comes hours after Alphabet Inc.’s Google unit signaled plans to cut access to some of its most-popular features on Huawei smartphones,” McKinnon, Strumpf, and Kubota report. “The move late Monday put a hold on those plans, according to a person familiar with the matter.”
“The reprieve for Huawei eases tensions between the U.S. and China as both countries seek to get trade talks back on track,” McKinnon, Strumpf, and Kubota report. “The exceptions show the blacklist order has ‘always been for leverage in the trade talks,’ said Derek Scissors, an American Enterprise Institute scholar… The temporary reprieve isn’t a huge positive for Huawei, but it does give U.S. businesses some time to get their affairs in order, said Michael Allen, a managing director at Beacon Global Strategies LLC, which is advising clients on the issue. ‘It’s a temporary stay of execution,’ he said.”
MacDailyNews Take: The Sword of Damocles now hangs above Huawei.
Perhaps that’s enough impetus to get the U.S.-China trade deal done.
