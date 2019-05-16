“The latest U.S. broadside against Huawei that puts the Chinese firm on an exports blacklist threatens to rattle the global tech supply chain, linked closely to the $105 billion business of the world’s top supplier of telecoms network equipment,” Reuters reports. “The Trump administration has said it would add Huawei Technologies and 70 affiliates to its ‘Entity List’ – a move that will likely ban the firm from acquiring U.S. components and technology without government approval, adding another incendiary element to the U.S.-China trade war. The ban is not yet effective.”

“It would disrupt Huawei’s business at a minimum and all but put it out of business in an extreme, while its U.S. suppliers would also be hit, [analysts] said,” Reuters reports. “On the other hand, U.S. companies like Apple face the risk of severe retaliation from China, a key market.”

Huawei’s “business has come under pressure over the past year given mounting international scrutiny, led by U.S. allegations that its equipment could be used by Beijing for spying, a concern the company has said is unfounded,” Reuters reports. “While the president’s order did not specifically name any country or company, U.S. officials have previously labeled Huawei a ‘threat.’ ‘The U.S. seems to have already decided to nail Huawei down,’ said the China-based U.S. tech company source. ‘The problem is that because there doesn’t seem to be a prospect for a trade deal in the near future, the U.S. has expedited the process of killing Huawei.'”

Read more in the full article here.