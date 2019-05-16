“It would disrupt Huawei’s business at a minimum and all but put it out of business in an extreme, while its U.S. suppliers would also be hit, [analysts] said,” Reuters reports. “On the other hand, U.S. companies like Apple face the risk of severe retaliation from China, a key market.”
Huawei’s “business has come under pressure over the past year given mounting international scrutiny, led by U.S. allegations that its equipment could be used by Beijing for spying, a concern the company has said is unfounded,” Reuters reports. “While the president’s order did not specifically name any country or company, U.S. officials have previously labeled Huawei a ‘threat.’ ‘The U.S. seems to have already decided to nail Huawei down,’ said the China-based U.S. tech company source. ‘The problem is that because there doesn’t seem to be a prospect for a trade deal in the near future, the U.S. has expedited the process of killing Huawei.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yet another impetus for China to get to a deal, perhaps?
