“The iPhone is the most successful product of all time,” Horace Dediu writes for asymco. “Over 1.6 billion have been sold. Including the iOS products it spun off, the total is over 2.2 billion. Of those 2.2 billion sold, 1.5 billion are still in use.”

“There are about 1 billion iPhone users. Economically speaking, iPhone sales have reached one trillion dollars,” Dediu writes. “Since the iPhone launched, Apple’s sales have totaled $1.918 trillion. Of those trillions about one half a trillion was accumulated in the form of income. Of that half trillion in income, $360 billion was paid out to shareholders. and $131 billion was paid in taxes.”

“This sounds like a good business, but no business is good if it is static. What makes a business great is dynamism. The idea is to constantly maneuver for a new or enhanced way of doing business as technologies enable entrepreneurs to fundamentally change how value is captured or allocated,” Dediu writes. “…The biggest change in business model was the addition of services.”

