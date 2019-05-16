“There are about 1 billion iPhone users. Economically speaking, iPhone sales have reached one trillion dollars,” Dediu writes. “Since the iPhone launched, Apple’s sales have totaled $1.918 trillion. Of those trillions about one half a trillion was accumulated in the form of income. Of that half trillion in income, $360 billion was paid out to shareholders. and $131 billion was paid in taxes.”
“This sounds like a good business, but no business is good if it is static. What makes a business great is dynamism. The idea is to constantly maneuver for a new or enhanced way of doing business as technologies enable entrepreneurs to fundamentally change how value is captured or allocated,” Dediu writes. “…The biggest change in business model was the addition of services.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Someday, someway, it would be nice for Apple to be properly valued by the market.
Apple has an installed base of 1.3 billion devices. When that number finally sinks in on Wall Street, hopefully sooner than later, Apple shareholders will benefit. — MacDailyNews, November 13, 2018
Apple’s Services business is a tremendous machine that hasn’t yet even begun to gallop. — MacDailyNews, May 3, 2017
SEE ALSO:
Jefferies: Buy Apple stock for ‘massive’ services potential built on ‘stable iPhone business’ – November 2, 2018
Apple to stop reporting iPhone, Mac, and iPad quarterly unit sales – November 1, 2018
Apple beats Street with another record-breaking quarter – November 1, 2018
Morgan Stanley: Buy Apple shares on the ‘emerging power’ of its services – May 24, 2018
Apple as a service: Services offer growth, visibility, and profitability – May 15, 2018
AAPL’s paradigm shift – May 11, 2018
Apple Services: The nitrous in Cupertino’s profit engine – November 27, 2017
Inside Apple’s massive services results – August 9, 2017
Misunderstanding Apple Services – August 7, 2017
Dispelling the Apple Services myth – May 3, 2017
Apple’s Services business: $7 billion in revenue last quarter alone – May 3, 2017
Apple’s Services (App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay) business is an unstoppable juggernaut that’s still just gathering strength – May 3, 2017