“Apple is known for its quality hardware and software, but services are another story,” Ryan Christoffel writes for MacStories. “Cloud-based services are the future – there’s no denying that. And Apple historically has struggled with its cloud offerings. From MobileMe, to the early growing pains of iCloud, to the Apple Maps fiasco, the company gained a poor reputation in the area of services.”

“Services are a key component of modern Apple. The way the company defines itself, along with the numerous services shoutouts in quarterly earnings calls, prove that,” Christoffel writes. “Despite Apple’s increased focus on services, the common narrative that the company ‘can’t do services’ still hangs around – in online tech circles at least. But is that narrative still true, or has it grown outdated?”

“Apple’s services get a bad rap they generally don’t deserve; the company’s reputation for not doing services well is outdated,” Christoffel writes. “Are things perfect? Of course not. But they’re a lot better than the common narrative says.”

