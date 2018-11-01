“Apple will stop reporting how many iPhones, Macs and iPads it sells each quarter, beginning with the December quarter, Apple CFO Luca Maestri said on the company’s earnings call Thursday.,” Todd Haselton reports for CNBC. “‘As we have stated many times, our objective is to make great products and services that enrich people’s lives, and to provide an unparalleled customer experience, so that our users are highly satisfied, loyal and engaged,’ Maestri said. ‘As we accomplish these objectives, strong financial results follow.'”

“Maestri said the number of units Apple sells each quarter is “not necessarily representative of the underlying strength of our business.” He added that “a unit of sale is less relevant for us today than it was in the past, given our breadth of our portfolio and the wider sales price dispersion within any given product line.”

“‘By the way, our top competitors in smartphones, in tablets, in computers do not provide quarterly unit sales information, either,’ Maestri said,” Haselton reports. “‘But of course we understand that this is something of interest, and when we believe that providing qualitative commentary on unit sales offers additional relevant information to investors we will do so.'”

MacDailyNews Take: Whatever it takes to wean analysts of their myopic unit sales obsession. SEE ALSO:

