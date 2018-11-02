“O’Shea said the firm believes the services business could make up 25 percent of Apple’s revenue by fiscal year 2020, as well as 40 percent of the company’s gross profit,” Sheetz reports. “‘Applying a higher multiple compared to the lower margin hardware business, we see a significant opportunity for investors as Services alone could be worth $111 to $177 per share by that time,’ O’Shea said.”
MacDailyNews Take: Jeffries’ O’Shea gets it.
