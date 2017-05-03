“Apple’s Services segment generated $7 billion in revenue last quarter, its ‘highest revenue ever for a 13-week quarter,'” Molla reports. “It was the second quarter in a row that Services revenue passed $7 billion. And ‘it’s well on the way to being the size of a Fortune 100 company,’ CEO Tim Cook said during the company’s earnings call.”
“For context, that’s a much bigger business than other notable internet services, such as Netflix [$2.64B] and Amazon Web Services [$3.66B],” Molla reports. “Services revenue grew $1.05 billion, or 18 percent year over year. That represents almost half of Apple’s $2.3 billion in overall revenue growth.”
MacDailyNews Take: As we just wrote this morning, Apple’s Services business is a tremendous machine that hasn’t yet even begun to gallop.
