“In CY18, Services should account for 14% of revenue, growing to 20% by CY23,” Munster writes. “Services has grown on average 22% y/y over the past 8 quarters and grew 31% in Mar-18, compared to flat iPhone revenue growth during that period. In 2018, we estimate the annual Services revenue per user to be $34.76, up from $30.16 in 2017.”
Munster writes, “Assuming an average SaaS multiple of 10.1x on CY18 revenue implies an Apple Services valuation of $381B.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: That valuation puts Apple Services just ahead of Toyota.
