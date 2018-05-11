“As Apple’s market cap approaches $1T, it begs the question; can shares move higher? At Loup Ventures we do believe the Apple story is well positioned for future appreciation based on a longer-term, more sustainable investing paradigm,” Gene Munster writes for Loup Ventures. “The recent move higher in shares of AAPL is likely an early reflection of this emerging paradigm shift.”

“About every 10 years, there is a new paradigm that drives investor thinking on the Apple story. It started with the growth of the Mac (’80-’85), then post-Jobs and competition from the PC (’85-’97), then the iPod along with its halo effect which increased Mac market share (’01-’06), and most recently, the iPhone (’07-present),” Munster writes. “We define the next paradigm as Apple as a Service.”

Munster writes, “The Apple as a Service paradigm will not need a super cycle for the Apple story to remain favorable with investors.”



Read more in the full article here.