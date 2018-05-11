“About every 10 years, there is a new paradigm that drives investor thinking on the Apple story. It started with the growth of the Mac (’80-’85), then post-Jobs and competition from the PC (’85-’97), then the iPod along with its halo effect which increased Mac market share (’01-’06), and most recently, the iPhone (’07-present),” Munster writes. “We define the next paradigm as Apple as a Service.”
Munster writes, “The Apple as a Service paradigm will not need a super cycle for the Apple story to remain favorable with investors.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote last August:
Apple’s services business is an unstoppable locomotive that, someday, even Mr. Market might fairly value.
