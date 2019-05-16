“Once upon a time, Apple understood extreme pro users. From about 2006 to about 2012, Apple sold what is fondly referred to as the ‘cheese grater’ Mac Pro, so named because the holes on the side of the unit were reminiscent of a cheese grater,” Gewirtz writes. “This was a beautiful machine.”
MacDailyNews Take: Why, yes, it was, even if only some could recognize that fact at its debut.
“If Apple is going to announce an all-new Mac Pro in 2019, WWDC is the time to do it,” Gewirtz writes. “That means it’s time to worry… It’s entirely possible the new Mac Pro could go horribly wrong.”
MacDailyNews Take: And Gerwirtz does plenty of worrying about things like: Proprietary modules and module interfaces, limited module selection, lack of user maintainability and some kind of unexpected lock-in, lack of – or minimal – upgradeability, form over functional heat management, and pricing that limits purchases to high-end enterprises only, all of which are, unfortunately, given the current Trash Can Mac Pro, valid concerns. Hopefully, Apple can manage to avoid all of them!