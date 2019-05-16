“On some level, the wait for Apple’s promised new Mac Pro is ludicrous. In fact, the idea that we’re even talking about a two-years-ago promised pro machine is ridiculous. Windows extreme pros can just go buy whatever full-throttle configurations they want. No wait. No fuss,” David Gewirtz writes for ZDNet. “But not the Mac. Oh, no. And not Apple. With Apple, it has to be special. It has to be design-y. It has to be infused with the soul of Jony Ive and powered by unicorn laughter. And, apparently, we’ve waited two years so Apple can invent ‘modular.'”

“Once upon a time, Apple understood extreme pro users. From about 2006 to about 2012, Apple sold what is fondly referred to as the ‘cheese grater’ Mac Pro, so named because the holes on the side of the unit were reminiscent of a cheese grater,” Gewirtz writes. “This was a beautiful machine.”

MacDailyNews Take: Why, yes, it was, even if only some could recognize that fact at its debut.

“If Apple is going to announce an all-new Mac Pro in 2019, WWDC is the time to do it,” Gewirtz writes. “That means it’s time to worry… It’s entirely possible the new Mac Pro could go horribly wrong.”

Read more in the full article here.