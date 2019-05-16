“It looks like iOS 13 will be the end of the line for the iPhone 5S, along with a handful of other devices,” Adrian Kingsley-Hughes reports for ZDNet. “According to a report by iPhonesoft.fr, the following iPhones will not be supported by iOS 13: iPhone 5S, iPhone SE, iPhone 6/6 Plus.”

Kingsley-Hughes reports, “The following iPads are headed for retirement: iPad Mini 2, iPad Air.”

“If you are running an older iPhone or iPad,” Kingsley-Hughes reports, “it’s probably a good time to start thinking about what you are going to do between now and iOS 13 landing later this year.”

Read more in the full article here.