Kingsley-Hughes reports, “The following iPads are headed for retirement: iPad Mini 2, iPad Air.”
“If you are running an older iPhone or iPad,” Kingsley-Hughes reports, “it’s probably a good time to start thinking about what you are going to do between now and iOS 13 landing later this year.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Finally, the venerable iPad Air is poised to lose current iOS support. What a run! iPad Air was released on November 1, 2013!
Time marches on. Apple doesn’t cling to the past, Apple pushes forward inexorably!
So, soon it’ll be time for a big round of upgrades!
Death is very likely the single best invention of life. It’s life’s change agent. It clears out the old to make way for the new. — Steve Jobs
