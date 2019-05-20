“Apple Face ID parts supplier Lumentum Holdings Inc followed Google on Monday in clamping down on the business it does with Huawei Technologies, after U.S. President Donald Trump imposed a ban on the Chinese firm on national security grounds,” Paul Sandle reports for Reuters. “A source told Reuters on Sunday that Google had suspended business with Huawei that requires the transfer of hardware, software and technical services, except those publicly available via open source licensing.”

“Lumentum, seen in the industry as a major supplier of Apple Inc’s Face ID technology, said it was halting shipments to Huawei and cannot predict when it would be able to resume them,” Sandle reports. “It said Huawei represented 18% of its total revenue in its last reported quarter and cut its forecast for fourth-quarter revenue to between $375 million and $390 million from a previous $405 million to $425 million.”

“Almost half of the 208 million phones Huawei shipped in 2018 went outside mainland China, and Europe is the most important overseas market where its devices had a 29% market share in the first quarter of 2019, technology research firm IDC says. The Google loss was likely to cost Huawei all of its smartphone sales outside China as ‘device purchasing is now almost entirely driven by the ecosystem,’ said another industry analyst, Richard Windsor,” Sandle reports. “Founder and chief executive Ren Zhengfei said on Saturday that Huawei’s growth ‘may slow, but only slightly’ due to the U.S. restrictions and that it would be ‘fine’ even if Qualcomm and other American suppliers would not sell it chips.”

