“Microsoft teased its Edge browser for macOS earlier this month, and now the company is officially allowing Mac users to download a preview version,” Tom Warren reports for The Verge.

“While Edge for Mac leaked a little early during Microsoft’s Build conference, the company is officially supporting the daily Canary builds of Edge for Mac now for macOS 10.12 and above,” Warren reports. “Microsoft says the weekly Dev channel builds will be available “very soon” and you’ll be able to run both side by side.”

Warren reports, “Microsoft has been working to support Mac keyboard shortcuts, and the company is also adding in Touch Bar support…”

Read more in the full article here.