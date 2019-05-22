“This morning, ARM announced that it was cutting ties with Huawei, in the interest of ‘complying with all of the latest regulations set forth by the U.S. government,'” Russell Brandom writes for The Verge. “It’s a catastrophe for Huawei’s device business, halting its access to current and future chip designs and coming on the heels of similar breaks from Google and Microsoft. Huawei is in deep, deep trouble, and we still don’t have a clear picture of why.”
“Security experts have been warning about Huawei for more than a year, but it’s only in the last week that those warnings have escalated into an all-out trade blockade on the company’s US partners,” Brandom writes. “There’s never been a full accounting of why the US government believes Huawei is such a threat, in large part because of national security interests, which means much of the evidence remains secret.”
“But as long as there was a pipeline from Huawei’s China headquarters to cell towers in the US, there would be a strong risk of Chinese surveillance agencies using it to sneak malware into the network, whether they did it with Huawei’s help or by hacking themselves into the middle. As intelligence agencies saw it, the risk was just too great,” Brandom writes. “That might not seem fair, but it’s at least a logical response to a real concern. Cell networks are a very tempting target for espionage, and China has a long history of this kind of spying.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: It’s not about cell towers or yet another dime-a-dozen brand of IP-trampling pretend iPhones, it’s about leverage.
Leverage: don’t make deals without it. — Donald J. Trump, Trump: The Art of the Deal, 1987
Related articles:
President Trump’s Huawei ban creates concern over Apple’s iPhone business in China – May 22, 2019
U.S. to offer temporary exemptions to Huawei export ban – May 20, 2019
Apple Face ID parts supplier Lumentum halts shipments to Huawei following Trump administration ban – May 20, 2019
President Trump’s Huawei ban could end Android as we know it and possibly have a lasting effect on Apple – May 20, 2019
Huawei’s mockery of Apple over 5G chip sourcing didn’t age well – May 20, 2019
Google terminates Huawei’s Android license after Trump administration blacklist – May 20, 2019
Trump administration blacklists Huawei putting Apple at risk of retaliation from China – May 16, 2019
The media is lying to you about President Trump’s China tariffs – May 15, 2019
Analyst: Apple investors ‘overreacting’ to U.S.-China trade war and Supreme Court App Store ruling – May 14, 2019
Apple, Deere & Co, retail in focus as U.S. releases fresh tariff list – May 14, 2019
Gene Munster: Apple likely to be spared from China tariffs – May 10, 2019
Apple shares drop 7% this week on fears China trade turmoil threatens iPhone sales – May 10, 2019
Apple’s iOS 13 rumored to drop support for iPhone 6, iPhone SE and iPhone 5s – May 10, 2019
Apple not yet hurt by China tariffs, likely to simply absorb the added cost – May 10, 2019
Apple temporarily escapes new tariffs as U.S.-China trade war escalates – May 10, 2019
Dow futures fall after President Trump tweets ‘absolutely no need to rush’ on China trade deal – May 10, 2019
China overplayed its hand with U.S. President Trump on trade, and it could cost them dearly – May 9, 2019
Apple CEO Tim Cook optimistic about U.S.-China trade talks – February 12, 2019
President Trump says U.S. doing well in trade negotiations with China – January 23, 2019
China’s 2018 growth slows to 28-year low, more stimulus seen – January 22, 2019
Apple CEO Tim Cook: I’m very optimistic about U.S.-China trade talks – January 8, 2019
Advisor to President Trump: Apple’s sales should pick up when U.S.-China strike trade deal – January 3, 2019