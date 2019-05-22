Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference keynote address, held annually in San Jose, California, will again be streamed live.
Apple uses the event to showcase its new software and technologies for software developers who can participate in hands-on labs with Apple engineers and attend in-depth sessions covering a wide variety of topics.
This year, WWDC10 begins on June 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. PDT at the San Jose Convention Center.
The link to add the keynote stream link to your calendar is here.
MacDailyNews Take: Get ready! June 3, 2019 is going to be a momentous day for users of Apple products and services!
We are as excited as ever about our great pipeline of hardware, software and services and we’re looking forward to sharing more information about the future of our four software platforms at our Worldwide Developer Conference now less than five weeks from now. Everyone here is hard at work to prepare for WWDC, and it’s always a privilege to get to share the future of our platforms with the community of world changing developers who bring it to life. You are not going to want to miss this one. — Apple CEO Tim Cook, April 30, 2019
