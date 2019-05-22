“We already know everything there is to know about the upcoming iPhone 11 series design, which will look quite similar to Apple’s iPhone XS design from last year and its iPhone X design from the year before,” Zach Epstein writes for BGR. “That’s right, just as it did with the iPhone 6 design that stuck around for three consecutive years, Apple plans to reuse the same design once again for three years in a row.”

“A report from the world’s top Apple insider several months ago said that the iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Max will use new frosted glass backs to change the look a bit, and it might even come in a new finish,” Epstein writes. “Then on the camera front, Apple is moving from the dual-lens setup we all know to a triple-lens configuration for the main camera. Therein lies the source of people’s complaints this time around, and a new set of renders imagines what Apple’s next-generation flagship phones would look like without the big camera bump everyone is talking about.”

Remember, it will not look like this. (maybe in 2020?)#teasing pic.twitter.com/yVjwMM8uKa — Jonas Daehnert (@PhoneDesigner) May 6, 2019

