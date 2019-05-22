Apple subsidiary FileMaker, Inc. today announced the release of the FileMaker 18 Platform, the latest version of its leading Workplace Innovation Platform. The release features a range of enhancements from an improved user interface to a larger offering of security controls.
“The newest version of the FileMaker Platform helps you tackle your biggest challenges at work,” said Ann Monroe, VP of worldwide marketing and customer success at FileMaker, Inc., in a statement. “Building on our proven platform by adding new security, UI, and scripting enhancements, we empower problem solvers in any role to use the FileMaker Workplace Innovation Platform, and tap into our ecosystem of development partners, templates, training offerings, and events, to bring their ideas to life.”
#FileMaker18 Platform is here! The world’s leading #WorkplaceInnovationPlatform now includes great new features to create, share, and integrate custom apps. Use the new #FileMaker18 Platform to innovate your workplace and stay ahead of the competition. https://t.co/w0Bii4A3jh pic.twitter.com/Qne3MM62XN
— FileMaker Inc. (@FileMaker) May 22, 2019
More than 50 thousand companies, from small and medium-sized businesses to Fortune Global 500 firms, use the FileMaker Platform to quickly and easily create custom apps to solve their unique challenges and drive growth. While custom apps built on the FileMaker Platform can be deployed on any device, the new release aims to make development and integration more seamless and powerful than ever before.
“I could never have dreamed we could create a sophisticated app in-house within such a short time frame,” said Martin Clapp, a FileMaker Developer at Wood Fruitticher. “It is not a pat on my back, but instead a testament to FileMaker.”
New features include:
• New user interface for importing data — More easily map imported source data to FileMaker fields using the new Import Field Mapping dialog box. Use type ahead instead of drag and drop for greater efficiency. And specify custom delimiters when importing certain file types.
• File-based script steps — Create scripts that read, write, and manage external data files to write log files or export data in a custom format. Replaces the need for many file-based plug-ins.
• New managed security access — This new privilege set allows developers to offload account access management to other team members without needing to provide full access to any other parts of the file.
• Manage Security dialog box — The streamlined Manage Security dialog box allows you to be more efficient in managing access to your custom apps.
• Startup restoration — FileMaker files are now automatically recoverable after a hardware or software crash. The restoration log in FileMaker Server validates database entries when a file is first opened, before client access, and if the file had not been properly closed.
• Platform parity — The FileMaker Cloud for AWS 1.18 code base supports all of the new features in the FileMaker 18 Platform.
Pricing and Availability
FileMaker 18 is Immediately available at https://www.filemaker.com/r/store. Pricing begins at $15 USD per user per month.
MacDailyNews Note: Learn more about the FileMaker 18 Platform:
https://www.filemaker.com/r/whats-new