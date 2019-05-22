“Apple has a tendency to pitch its products and services as either industry-changing or even life-changing. That may well be true given how the iPhone helped revolutionize the way we use the internet,” Ben Sin writes for Forbes. “While Apple has had misses — such as the recently scrapped charging mat AirPower — it has no shortage of triumphs.”
“The Apple Watch falls squarely into that category,” Sin writes. “The U.S. tech giant has been promoting Apple Watch as a health-monitoring wearable for the past couple of years, and the Watch’s ability to detect irregular heart rates has made it a potentially lifesaving device.”
“Hong Kong resident Gaston D’Aquino, 77, can attest to that,” Sin writes. “About a year ago, D’Aquino was at church when his Watch buzzed, alerting him to an unusually high heartbeat. Though he felt fine, he went to the hospital anyway, where doctors immediately hooked him up to an electrocardiogram, or ECG, which confirmed the irregularity. Further tests revealed that D’Aquino’s coronary arteries were more than 90% blocked. He underwent an angioplasty and has since fully recovered.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Another life saved, thanks to Apple Watch!
