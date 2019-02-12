“She knew something wasn’t right and activated her series 4 Apple Watch, which reads and records high, low or irregular heartbeats,” Davis reports. “‘It said your heart rate is 177 bpm,’ said Stamps.”
“She was rushed to the hospital where doctors diagnosed her with SVT,” Davis reports. “Said Stamps, ‘My Apple Watch is on all day every day.'”
Full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: All thanks to Apple Watch!
