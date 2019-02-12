“What started off as a normal workday for Beth Stamps, quickly took a turn down a scary road while she was in a patient’s home,” Akilah Davis reports for WTVD. “‘All of a sudden my heart rate jumped. I could feel it racing almost as if you get done running a marathon,’ said Stamps.”

“She knew something wasn’t right and activated her series 4 Apple Watch, which reads and records high, low or irregular heartbeats,” Davis reports. “‘It said your heart rate is 177 bpm,’ said Stamps.”

“She was rushed to the hospital where doctors diagnosed her with SVT,” Davis reports. “Said Stamps, ‘My Apple Watch is on all day every day.'”

Full article here.