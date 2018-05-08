“Apple Watch has been credited multiple times for saving lives,” Peter Cao writes for 9to5Mac. “This is due to the device being heavily focused on health with detection features that can help spot health problems early on.”

“One of the latest features to come to Apple Watch is Elevated Heart Rate notifications,” Cao writes. “This allows the Watch to send you a push notification when your heart rate goes up, but the Watch detected that you are not actively working out. Usually this could mean another unrelated issue with your health.”

Cao writes, “When you’re wearing your Apple Watch, and not doing much (on the couch, watching a movie, for example), your Apple Watch will notify you if your heart rate goes past your BPM threshold.”

