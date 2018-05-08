“One of the latest features to come to Apple Watch is Elevated Heart Rate notifications,” Cao writes. “This allows the Watch to send you a push notification when your heart rate goes up, but the Watch detected that you are not actively working out. Usually this could mean another unrelated issue with your health.”
Cao writes, “When you’re wearing your Apple Watch, and not doing much (on the couch, watching a movie, for example), your Apple Watch will notify you if your heart rate goes past your BPM threshold.”
Simple instructions in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Enabling this feature just might save your life!
