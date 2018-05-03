“Another day, another report of the Apple Watch saving the life of its wearer, this time a man from New York who suffered from an erupted ulcer,” Aaron Mamiit reports for Tech Times.

“New York resident William Monzidelis, 32 years old, was working at the bowling alley that was their family business in early April when he suddenly started feeling dizzy. He went to the bathroom, where he discovered that he was bleeding. The Apple Watch that he was wearing at the time then told him to seek medical attention,” Mamiit reports. “Nancy, William’s mother, told him that he ‘looked like a ghost’ when he emerged from the bathroom. He took the Apple Watch alert seriously, along with his symptoms, and asked his mother to drive him to the hospital.”

“Once they arrived at the hospital, William had lost 80 percent of his blood, and was discovered to have suffered from an erupted ulcer. He lost so much blood that he needed a transfusion before he could undergo surgery,” Mamiit reports. “The doctors believe that William may not have survived if not for the Apple Watch notification. There was a possibility that he ignored the symptoms because he was previously healthy, which would have placed him in danger of death due to blood loss.”

