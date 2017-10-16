“The 28-year-old says he owes his life to the HeartWatch app [$2.99], which monitors a person’s heart rate constantly throughout the day and notifies them when it goes above or below a certain threshold,” Molloy reports. “He told The Telegraph his doctor was glad he called, telling him that if he had waited any longer ‘it would have been fatal.'”
“David Walsh, the app’s creator, said it is ‘truly humbling to have played a part”, adding the outcome was “absolutely wonderful,'” Molloy reports. “He decided to create the app in 2015 after his dad died aged 56 due to a sudden heart problem.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Another life saved, thanks to Apple Watch!
