“An Apple Watch notification helped save a man’s life after it alerted him to needing immediate medical attention for a blood clot in his lungs,” Mark Molloy reports for The Telegraph. “James Green, a podcast and reporter, from Brooklyn, New York, tweeted: ‘Never thought a stupid lil wrist computer I bought two years ago would save my life. Saw my heart rate go up, ended up being a pulmonary embolism.'”

“The 28-year-old says he owes his life to the HeartWatch app [$2.99], which monitors a person’s heart rate constantly throughout the day and notifies them when it goes above or below a certain threshold,” Molloy reports. “He told The Telegraph his doctor was glad he called, telling him that if he had waited any longer ‘it would have been fatal.'”

Never thought a stupid lil wrist computer I bought 2 years ago would save my life. Saw my ❤️ rate go up, ended up being a pulmonary embolism pic.twitter.com/r97uRcX0En — renata’s eyepatch (@_jamestgreen) October 13, 2017

“David Walsh, the app’s creator, said it is ‘truly humbling to have played a part”, adding the outcome was “absolutely wonderful,'” Molloy reports. “He decided to create the app in 2015 after his dad died aged 56 due to a sudden heart problem.”

shout out to @HeartWatchApp, y’all made a helluva thing — renata’s eyepatch (@_jamestgreen) October 13, 2017

Thanks! Also wow! This is so fantastic that you are ok. Humbled to have played a part. Wishing you a rapid recovery & best of future health. — HeartWatch (@HeartWatchApp) October 14, 2017

