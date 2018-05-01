“A warning appeared notifying the 18-year-old that her resting heart rate hit 190 beats per minute,” Smith reports. “‘It was alarming that the watch was telling us to seek medical attention,’ said Stacey Recktenwald, Deanna’s mother. ‘I didn’t even know that it had the capability of giving us that alert.'”
“Stacey Recktenwald is a registered nurse and did not initially question the accuracy of the watch’s reading. Staff at a walk-in clinic confirmed the teen’s rapid heartbeat. ‘I was surprised, it was right on,’ said Stacey,” Smith reports. “The Recktenwald’s all agree that the watch saved Deanna’s life. After rushing her to the emergency room, doctors at Tampa General Hospital soon discovered Deanna suffers from chronic kidney disease.”
“‘Instantly started to pray and thank God for her having that watch,’ said Tom Recktenwald, Deanna’s father,” Smith reports. “Stacey Recktenwald recently wrote Apple to thank the tech giant for its life-saving feature. CEO Tim Cook responded by thanking the Lithia family for sharing their story.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Yet another example proving that Apple Watch is indeed a lifesaver!
