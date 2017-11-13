“John Zilles said he spent 20 minutes desperately trying to get his kite to fly again. ‘I realized I needed to get everything together and start swimming to shore, which was difficult as I had a lot of gear with me,'” Prigg reports. “He began swimming to shore, which he estimates would have taken him at least two hours. However, he soon checked the time on his Apple Watch – and remembered it can make calls.”
“‘I realized I had my watch – so called the Ventura Harbor Patrol, explained my situation and asked for help,'” Prigg reports. “Officers sent a boat, and asked him to call back when he saw it… Zilles was so impressed he wrote to Apple CEO Tim Cook to tell his story, and says he got a ‘short but sweet’ reply from Cook, saying ‘wow. happy to hear you are safe.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Another one saved!
