“A California filmmaker has revealed how his Apple Watch saved him after a kiteboarding mishap left him stranded a mile off the California coast in shark infested waters,” Mark Prigg reports for The Daily Mail. “Stranded off Ventura, where a great white shark nursery was recently discovered, he used his watch to call coastguards – and was even able to direct their rescue boat towards him.”

“John Zilles said he spent 20 minutes desperately trying to get his kite to fly again. ‘I realized I needed to get everything together and start swimming to shore, which was difficult as I had a lot of gear with me,'” Prigg reports. “He began swimming to shore, which he estimates would have taken him at least two hours. However, he soon checked the time on his Apple Watch – and remembered it can make calls.”

“‘I realized I had my watch – so called the Ventura Harbor Patrol, explained my situation and asked for help,'” Prigg reports. “Officers sent a boat, and asked him to call back when he saw it… Zilles was so impressed he wrote to Apple CEO Tim Cook to tell his story, and says he got a ‘short but sweet’ reply from Cook, saying ‘wow. happy to hear you are safe.'”

