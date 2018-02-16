“Beyond its health and fitness tracking capabilities, one simple, yet life-changing, feature of the Apple Watch is the ability to send and receive texts and calls from your wrist, even when your iPhone is nowhere to be found,” Kylie Gilbert reports for Shape. “But as one woman’s story proves, the ability to connect to your phone through your watch also serves a much more important — and potentially lifesaving — function.”

“Kacie Anderson, a 24-year-old from Hannover, PA, used the watch’s SOS feature to call for an ambulance after suffering injuries from a car accident late last year. As Anderson recently shared in a letter to Apple, she was stopped at a red light with her 9-month-old baby when her car was struck by a drunk driver,” Gilbert reports. “She wasn’t able to reach her phone after the collision—but she was able to use her watch to get help.”

“‘My eyes were wide open but all I saw was black,’ Anderson shares exclusively with Shape. ‘My hands flew around to feel for my phone and then I realized I had my watch on and commanded it to call 911,'” Gilbert reports. “The SOS feature was highlighted in the company’s ‘Dear Apple’ commercial, where real users—including one man who also used the watch to call 911 when he was trapped after a car accident—shared how the watch improved their lives.”

