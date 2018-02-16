“Kacie Anderson, a 24-year-old from Hannover, PA, used the watch’s SOS feature to call for an ambulance after suffering injuries from a car accident late last year. As Anderson recently shared in a letter to Apple, she was stopped at a red light with her 9-month-old baby when her car was struck by a drunk driver,” Gilbert reports. “She wasn’t able to reach her phone after the collision—but she was able to use her watch to get help.”
“‘My eyes were wide open but all I saw was black,’ Anderson shares exclusively with Shape. ‘My hands flew around to feel for my phone and then I realized I had my watch on and commanded it to call 911,'” Gilbert reports. “The SOS feature was highlighted in the company’s ‘Dear Apple’ commercial, where real users—including one man who also used the watch to call 911 when he was trapped after a car accident—shared how the watch improved their lives.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Two more saved!
On that note: Interns, fire that thing up and here’s to Apple Watch!
SEE ALSO:
Apple Watch saves kitesurfer stranded a mile off the California coast in great white shark-infested waters – November 13, 2017
Apple Watch saves another person’s life: ‘It would have been fatal’ – October 16, 2017
How my Apple Watch saved my life – July 25, 2016
A real lifesaver: Apple Watch saves lives – March 28, 2016
Man credits Apple Watch with saving his life – March 15, 2016
Apple Watch saves teenager’s life; Tim Cook offers thankful teen an internship – October 2, 2015