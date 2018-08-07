“A healthy resting heart rate is around 60 beats per minute, and a trip to the doctors confirmed Mr Love had a dangerous abnormality- a hole in his heart that he’d had since birth,” Walsh reports. “His upper lung was also pumping into the wrong atrium of his heart – the right side instead of the left.”
“Standard procedure would have been open heart surgery, but in an Australian-first his surgeon Prof Wilson at the Mater Hospital went off-script,” Walsh reports. “Rather than cutting Mr Love open through his breast bone, his surgeon made a small key hole incision on his right side. He then used a daVinci 3D robot to patch up the hole, cutting the recovery time from 12 weeks to just three.”
“Funnily enough Mr Love is studying robotics at university, and is now an Apple fan for life,” Walsh reports. “‘I don’t think I’d live without one now. I love it for the convenience but also the fact it just picked up something medically that I had no idea about and it potentially saved my life.'”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Another one saved!
SEE ALSO:
Apple Watch saves yet another life – May 11, 2018
Apple Watch: How to enable Elevated Heart Rate notifications – May 8, 2018
Apple Watch saves life of New York man – May 3, 2018
Apple Watch saves Florida teen’s life – May 1, 2018
Apple Watch saves a mother and her baby after a car crash – February 16, 2018
Apple Watch saves kitesurfer stranded a mile off the California coast in great white shark-infested waters – November 13, 2017
Apple Watch saves another person’s life: ‘It would have been fatal’ – October 16, 2017
How my Apple Watch saved my life – July 25, 2016
A real lifesaver: Apple Watch saves lives – March 28, 2016
Man credits Apple Watch with saving his life – March 15, 2016
Apple Watch saves teenager’s life; Tim Cook offers thankful teen an internship – October 2, 2015