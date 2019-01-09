“What started as a fun tech gift around Christmas ended up helping detect a Nashua man’s health issue,” Cherise Leclerc reports for WMUR. “Barry Maden thought he was just experiencing anxiety around traveling for the holiday, but his new Apple Watch alerted him that it was something much more serious.”

“‘And it said, ‘It looks like your heart is in AFIB. You should contact your doctor,” Maden said,” Leclerc reports. “Atrial fibrillation, or AFIB, is an irregular heartbeat. If left untreated or undetected, AFIB can lead to blood clots, causing a stroke or other heart complications. With the watch showing Maden what his actual heartbeat looked like, he decided to go to a hospital.”

“‘When I got to the ER, they did an actual EKG on a cart — the real deal,’ he said. Sure enough, medical professionals told Maden that he was, in fact, in AFIB,” Leclerc reports. “‘Instead of just being a toy or a tchotchke, I think I’ll probably pay closer attention to it,’ Maden said. His wife said she feels grateful and blessed.”

