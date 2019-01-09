“‘And it said, ‘It looks like your heart is in AFIB. You should contact your doctor,” Maden said,” Leclerc reports. “Atrial fibrillation, or AFIB, is an irregular heartbeat. If left untreated or undetected, AFIB can lead to blood clots, causing a stroke or other heart complications. With the watch showing Maden what his actual heartbeat looked like, he decided to go to a hospital.”
“‘When I got to the ER, they did an actual EKG on a cart — the real deal,’ he said. Sure enough, medical professionals told Maden that he was, in fact, in AFIB,” Leclerc reports. “‘Instead of just being a toy or a tchotchke, I think I’ll probably pay closer attention to it,’ Maden said. His wife said she feels grateful and blessed.”
MacDailyNews Take: Nobody should call Apple Watch’s a “toy.” Apple Watch is a proven lifesaver.
