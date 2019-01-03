“Amanda Antonio, 20, said she was driving east on I-4 about 4 a.m. when another driver cut her off. She lost control of the car, flipped several times and landed in a ditch full of mud and water,” Davison reports. “Antonio said she used her Apple Watch to search for her phone and call 911.”
“The call started with her saying ‘Hi, I’ve been in a car accident. My car is flipped and I can’t see anything and there’s water getting in the car. I can’t get out.'” The dispatcher asked her how high the water was. ‘It’s up to my waist,’ she said. Then later, ‘It’s up to my chin now. I’m freezing. I’m so scared,’ Antonio said,” Davison reports. “Once deputies arrived, Antonio started screaming to help them find her. ‘I can hear you, can you hear me?’ she yelled. Deputies located her and pulled her out of the water to safety.”
Read more, and watch the report, in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Another one saved! When your phone is on your wrist, you have a much better chance of being able to call for help in an emergency.
SEE ALSO:
Apple Watch alerts man to life-threatening heart problem – December 11, 2018
New Apple Watch features will transform heart health – December 6, 2018
ECG app and irregular heart rhythm notification available today on Apple Watch – December 6, 2018
Apple Watch Series 4’s electrocardiogram feature could do more harm than good – September 13, 2018
How Apple Watch saved my life – September 10, 2018
Apple Watch saves another life – August 7, 2018
Apple Watch saves yet another life – May 11, 2018
Apple Watch: How to enable Elevated Heart Rate notifications – May 8, 2018
Apple Watch saves life of New York man – May 3, 2018
Apple Watch saves Florida teen’s life – May 1, 2018
Apple Watch saves a mother and her baby after a car crash – February 16, 2018
Apple Watch saves kitesurfer stranded a mile off the California coast in great white shark-infested waters – November 13, 2017
Apple Watch saves another person’s life: ‘It would have been fatal’ – October 16, 2017
How my Apple Watch saved my life – July 25, 2016
A real lifesaver: Apple Watch saves lives – March 28, 2016
Man credits Apple Watch with saving his life – March 15, 2016
Apple Watch saves teenager’s life; Tim Cook offers thankful teen an internship – October 2, 2015
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Ryan Morris” for the heads up.]