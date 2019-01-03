“Hillsborough County authorities released on Wednesday the 911 call made by a young woman who was stuck upside down in a car filling up with water early New Year’s Day,” Laurie Davison reports for Spectrum News 9.

“Amanda Antonio, 20, said she was driving east on I-4 about 4 a.m. when another driver cut her off. She lost control of the car, flipped several times and landed in a ditch full of mud and water,” Davison reports. “Antonio said she used her Apple Watch to search for her phone and call 911.”

“The call started with her saying ‘Hi, I’ve been in a car accident. My car is flipped and I can’t see anything and there’s water getting in the car. I can’t get out.'” The dispatcher asked her how high the water was. ‘It’s up to my waist,’ she said. Then later, ‘It’s up to my chin now. I’m freezing. I’m so scared,’ Antonio said,” Davison reports. “Once deputies arrived, Antonio started screaming to help them find her. ‘I can hear you, can you hear me?’ she yelled. Deputies located her and pulled her out of the water to safety.”



Read more, and watch the report, in the full article here.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Ryan Morris” for the heads up.]