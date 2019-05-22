“Apple has pledged to warn iPhone owners if a software update is likely to slow down the device or affect battery life,” BBc News reports.

“The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) in the UK had expressed concerns in 2017 that people had not realised an operating system update could affect the performance of the phone,” The Beeb reports. “It feared that iPhone owners had been repairing their devices or replacing the batteries unnecessarily.”

“It can now take court action if Apple does not comply,” The Beeb reports. “The CMA added that by signing up to this commitment to greater transparency, Apple was bound by it.”

