“Facing complaints about device performance, Apple announced the replacement program in December 2017,” Henry reports. “It was set to run for a year. It meant UK customers could get a replacement in an out-of-warranty iPhone for just £25. For US users the service cost $29.”
Henry reports, “Details of how to get a battery replacement are available on the a href=”https://support.apple.com/en-gb/iphone/repair/battery-power” target=”_new”>Apple Support Website.”
MacDailyNews Take: Need it? Get it while it lasts!
