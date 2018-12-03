“Apple’s reduced rate battery replacement program will be coming to an end December 15th, 2018,” Charlotte Henry reports for The Mac Observer.

“Facing complaints about device performance, Apple announced the replacement program in December 2017,” Henry reports. “It was set to run for a year. It meant UK customers could get a replacement in an out-of-warranty iPhone for just £25. For US users the service cost $29.”

Henry reports, “Details of how to get a battery replacement are available on the a href=”https://support.apple.com/en-gb/iphone/repair/battery-power” target=”_new”>Apple Support Website.”

