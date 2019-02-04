“As 2017 turned to 2018, Apple faced a swell of consumer anger,” Kif Leswing reports for Business Insider. “Users had claimed for years that Apple slowed down their older iPhones through software updates. When one maker of benchmark software produced data and analysis that showed that a few notable software updates did seem to slow down the iPhone’s processor, criticism exploded.”

“Apple said that the processor slowdown was related to aging batteries, and that the processor throttling software was introduced to prevent older iPhones from shutting down unexpectedly,” Leswing reports. “But there was a lot of consumer anger, leading to class-action lawsuits, and even investigations from the US Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission.”

“Now, Apple says in a recent SEC filing that it has set aside some money to pay for the litigation as a contingency,” Leswing reports. “Apple declined to comment when asked by Business Insider the monetary value of that estimate.”

