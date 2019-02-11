“Apple has been compelled to add a statement regarding the outcome of a ‘planned obsolescence’ lawsuit to its homepage in Italy,” Benjamin Mayo reports for 9to5Mac. “The court ruled showed that Apple did not provide adequate information about the impact of performing the iOS 10.2.1 update, which introduced the infamous iPhone performance throttling for degraded batteries.”

“Apple originally instated the performance throttling algorithms without any disclosure in release notes,” Mayo reports. “This meant that most people were unaware of the change in behavior until months later when it became a global fiasco.”

Mayo reports, “Apple is set to pay a multi-million euro fine and has been forced to add an advisory statement on its website to explain to customers what had happened.”

