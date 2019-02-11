“Apple originally instated the performance throttling algorithms without any disclosure in release notes,” Mayo reports. “This meant that most people were unaware of the change in behavior until months later when it became a global fiasco.”
Mayo reports, “Apple is set to pay a multi-million euro fine and has been forced to add an advisory statement on its website to explain to customers what had happened.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple mishandled this from the get-go and they are paying for it in myriad ways.
