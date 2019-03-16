“The Apple Watch was able to detect irregular heart pulse rates that could signal the need for further monitoring for a serious heart rhythm problem, according to data from a large study funded by Apple Inc., demonstrating a potential future role for wearable consumer technology in healthcare,” Manas Mishra reports for Reuters. “Researchers hope the technology can assist in early detection of atrial fibrillation, the most common form of irregular heart beat. Patients with untreated AF are five times more likely to have a stroke.”

“Results of the largest AF screening and detection study, involving over 400,000 Apple Watch users who were invited to participate, were presented on Saturday at the American College of Cardiology meeting in New Orleans,” Mishra reports. “Of the 400,000 participants, 0.5 percent, or about 2,000 subjects, received notifications of an irregular pulse… Some 84 percent of the irregular pulse notifications were later confirmed to have been AF episodes, data showed.”



“For Apple, the data provides firepower as it pushes into healthcare,” Mishra reports. “Its new Series 4 Watch, which became available only after the study began so was not used, has the ability to take an electrocardiogram to detect heart problems and required clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.”

Read more in the full article here.