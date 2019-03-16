“Results of the largest AF screening and detection study, involving over 400,000 Apple Watch users who were invited to participate, were presented on Saturday at the American College of Cardiology meeting in New Orleans,” Mishra reports. “Of the 400,000 participants, 0.5 percent, or about 2,000 subjects, received notifications of an irregular pulse… Some 84 percent of the irregular pulse notifications were later confirmed to have been AF episodes, data showed.”
“For Apple, the data provides firepower as it pushes into healthcare,” Mishra reports. “Its new Series 4 Watch, which became available only after the study began so was not used, has the ability to take an electrocardiogram to detect heart problems and required clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.”
Read more in the full article here.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple Watch has already saved many live and wil go on to save untold more in the future!
SEE ALSO:
Apple Watch leads North Carolina woman supraventricular tachycardia diagnosis – February 12, 2019
New Apple Watch helps New Hampshire man detect he was in atrial fibrillation – January 9, 2019
Apple Watch saves another life – January 3, 2019
Apple Watch alerts man to life-threatening heart problem – December 11, 2018
New Apple Watch features will transform heart health – December 6, 2018
ECG app and irregular heart rhythm notification available today on Apple Watch – December 6, 2018
Apple Watch Series 4’s electrocardiogram feature could do more harm than good – September 13, 2018
How Apple Watch saved my life – September 10, 2018
Apple Watch saves another life – August 7, 2018
Apple Watch saves yet another life – May 11, 2018
Apple Watch: How to enable Elevated Heart Rate notifications – May 8, 2018
Apple Watch saves life of New York man – May 3, 2018
Apple Watch saves Florida teen’s life – May 1, 2018
Apple Watch saves a mother and her baby after a car crash – February 16, 2018
Apple Watch saves kitesurfer stranded a mile off the California coast in great white shark-infested waters – November 13, 2017
Apple Watch saves another person’s life: ‘It would have been fatal’ – October 16, 2017
How my Apple Watch saved my life – July 25, 2016
A real lifesaver: Apple Watch saves lives – March 28, 2016
Man credits Apple Watch with saving his life – March 15, 2016
Apple Watch saves teenager’s life; Tim Cook offers thankful teen an internship – October 2, 2015